Valute / BL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BL: BlackLine Inc
53.01 USD 2.09 (3.79%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BL ha avuto una variazione del -3.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.78 e ad un massimo di 55.18.
Segui le dinamiche di BlackLine Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BL News
- BlackLine stock price target maintained at $80 by Citizens JMP
- Truist Securities reiterates Hold rating on BlackLine stock with $50 price target
- BlackLine stock holds steady as Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Neutral rating
- BlackLine, Inc. - Special Call
- BlackLine, Inc. (BL) at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Sprinklr stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on BlackLine stock
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- DH vs. BL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- BlackLine stock price target raised to $63 from $60 at BMO Capital
- BlackLine: Firming Execution, But Not A Buy Yet (NASDAQ:BL)
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on BlackLine stock with Neutral rating
- BlackLine stock price target raised to $48 from $45 at Goldman Sachs
- BlackLine, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BL)
- BlackLine, Inc. (BL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Blackline earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: BlackLine Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast, stock rises
- BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- BlackLine Q2 2025 presentation: 9% ARR growth amid $45B market opportunity
- Will Fastly (FSLY) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Analysts Estimate BlackLine (BL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.78 55.18
Intervallo Annuale
40.82 66.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 55.10
- Apertura
- 55.16
- Bid
- 53.01
- Ask
- 53.31
- Minimo
- 52.78
- Massimo
- 55.18
- Volume
- 2.957 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.65%
20 settembre, sabato