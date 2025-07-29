Currencies / BL
BL: BlackLine Inc
54.47 USD 0.11 (0.20%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BL exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.00 and at a high of 54.71.
Follow BlackLine Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BL News
- BlackLine stock price target maintained at $80 by Citizens JMP
- Truist Securities reiterates Hold rating on BlackLine stock with $50 price target
- BlackLine stock holds steady as Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Neutral rating
- BlackLine, Inc. - Special Call
- BlackLine, Inc. (BL) at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Sprinklr stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on BlackLine stock
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- DH vs. BL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- BlackLine stock price target raised to $63 from $60 at BMO Capital
- BlackLine: Firming Execution, But Not A Buy Yet (NASDAQ:BL)
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on BlackLine stock with Neutral rating
- BlackLine stock price target raised to $48 from $45 at Goldman Sachs
- BlackLine, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BL)
- BlackLine, Inc. (BL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Blackline earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: BlackLine Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast, stock rises
- BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- BlackLine Q2 2025 presentation: 9% ARR growth amid $45B market opportunity
- Will Fastly (FSLY) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Analysts Estimate BlackLine (BL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)
Daily Range
54.00 54.71
Year Range
40.82 66.14
- Previous Close
- 54.36
- Open
- 54.34
- Bid
- 54.47
- Ask
- 54.77
- Low
- 54.00
- High
- 54.71
- Volume
- 351
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.71%
- Year Change
- -1.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%