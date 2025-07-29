通貨 / BL
BL: BlackLine Inc
55.10 USD 0.26 (0.47%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLの今日の為替レートは、0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり54.73の安値と55.67の高値で取引されました。
BlackLine Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BL News
- BlackLine stock price target maintained at $80 by Citizens JMP
- Truist Securities reiterates Hold rating on BlackLine stock with $50 price target
- BlackLine stock holds steady as Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Neutral rating
- BlackLine, Inc. - Special Call
- BlackLine, Inc. (BL) at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Sprinklr stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on BlackLine stock
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- DH vs. BL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- BlackLine stock price target raised to $63 from $60 at BMO Capital
- BlackLine: Firming Execution, But Not A Buy Yet (NASDAQ:BL)
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on BlackLine stock with Neutral rating
- BlackLine stock price target raised to $48 from $45 at Goldman Sachs
- BlackLine, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BL)
- BlackLine, Inc. (BL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Blackline earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: BlackLine Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast, stock rises
- BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- BlackLine Q2 2025 presentation: 9% ARR growth amid $45B market opportunity
- Will Fastly (FSLY) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Analysts Estimate BlackLine (BL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)
1日のレンジ
54.73 55.67
1年のレンジ
40.82 66.14
- 以前の終値
- 54.84
- 始値
- 55.00
- 買値
- 55.10
- 買値
- 55.40
- 安値
- 54.73
- 高値
- 55.67
- 出来高
- 1.321 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.00%
- 1年の変化
- 0.15%
