BBU: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
27.52 USD 0.55 (2.04%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BBU para hoje mudou para 2.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.94 e o mais alto foi 27.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
26.94 27.52
Faixa anual
18.63 28.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.97
- Open
- 26.94
- Bid
- 27.52
- Ask
- 27.82
- Low
- 26.94
- High
- 27.52
- Volume
- 11
- Mudança diária
- 2.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 21.13%
- Mudança anual
- 17.06%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh