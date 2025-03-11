通貨 / BBU
BBU: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
27.70 USD 0.73 (2.71%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BBUの今日の為替レートは、2.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.88の安値と27.70の高値で取引されました。
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Unitsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
26.88 27.70
1年のレンジ
18.63 28.17
- 以前の終値
- 26.97
- 始値
- 26.94
- 買値
- 27.70
- 買値
- 28.00
- 安値
- 26.88
- 高値
- 27.70
- 出来高
- 45
- 1日の変化
- 2.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.92%
- 1年の変化
- 17.82%
