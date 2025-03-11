Currencies / BBU
BBU: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
27.16 USD 0.07 (0.26%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBU exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.16 and at a high of 27.16.
Follow Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
27.16 27.16
Year Range
18.63 28.17
- Previous Close
- 27.23
- Open
- 27.16
- Bid
- 27.16
- Ask
- 27.46
- Low
- 27.16
- High
- 27.16
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 2.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.54%
- Year Change
- 15.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%