Divisas / BBU
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
BBU: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
26.97 USD 0.29 (1.06%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BBU de hoy ha cambiado un -1.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.83, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 27.54.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBU News
- Brookfield: My Long-Term Anchor For My Portfolio (NYSE:BN)
- Brookfield Business Corporation: Not The Best Way To Invest In Brookfield (NYSE:BBUC)
- Brookfield Business Partners stock hits 52-week high at $28.10
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Brookfield Business Partners Stock?
- Brookfield Business Partners stock price target raised by BMO Capital
- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. LP Units (BBU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canada earnings: Top firms report, deliver mixed verdicts
- Brookfield Business Partners beats revenue estimates, misses on EPS in Q2
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Brookfield Business Partners stock hits 52-week high at 27.08 USD
- Brookfield Business Corp stock hits 52-week high at 32.01 USD
- Nuclear microreactor stocks fall after DOE selects Westinghouse, Radiant for tests
- Brookfield Business Partners stock hits 52-week high at 26.96 USD
- Brookfield Business stock hits 52-week high at 30.34 USD
- Brookfield leads as RBC initiates bullish call on diversified financials
- Brookfield Business Partners stock rating raised to outperform by RBC
- NorthWest Healthcare REIT: Solid Performance, But Challenges Remain (NWH.UN:CA)
- BBUC stock hits 52-week high at $30.14 amid robust annual growth
- Brookfield Corporation: A Slight Premium For A Generational Compounder (NYSE:BN)
- Brookfield Preferreds Offer Some High Yield Options (TSX:BN:CA)
- Brookfield Asset Management Stock: Market Correction Offers An Opportunity To Buy (BAM)
- Buy The Dip: Big Dividend Growth Stocks With Major Upside Catalysts
Rango diario
26.83 27.54
Rango anual
18.63 28.17
- Cierres anteriores
- 27.26
- Open
- 26.93
- Bid
- 26.97
- Ask
- 27.27
- Low
- 26.83
- High
- 27.54
- Volumen
- 327
- Cambio diario
- -1.06%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.62%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.71%
- Cambio anual
- 14.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B