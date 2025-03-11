Valute / BBU
BBU: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
27.61 USD 0.09 (0.32%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BBU ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.34 e ad un massimo di 27.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.34 27.66
Intervallo Annuale
18.63 28.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.70
- Apertura
- 27.35
- Bid
- 27.61
- Ask
- 27.91
- Minimo
- 27.34
- Massimo
- 27.66
- Volume
- 15
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.44%
20 settembre, sabato