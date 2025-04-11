Moedas / BBHY
BBHY: JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
47.00 USD 0.10 (0.21%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BBHY para hoje mudou para 0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.91 e o mais alto foi 47.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBHY Notícias
Faixa diária
46.91 47.03
Faixa anual
43.49 47.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 46.90
- Open
- 46.95
- Bid
- 47.00
- Ask
- 47.30
- Low
- 46.91
- High
- 47.03
- Volume
- 142
- Mudança diária
- 0.21%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.96%
- Mudança anual
- -0.17%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh