Currencies / BBHY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BBHY: JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
46.96 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBHY exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.94 and at a high of 46.99.
Follow JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBHY News
- BBHY: High Yield Bond ETF With Growing Distributions (BATS:BBHY)
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
- High Yield: When Boring Is Better
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Chart Of The Day: Is It 1, 2, 3 Cuts Ahead At The Fed?
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Grand Illusions
- The Impression Of Invincibility
- Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q3 2025
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- Charts Of Interest
- How Bad Were U.S. Tariffs For The Liquidity Of Corporate Bonds?
- BBHY: Junk Bond ETF With Little Competitive Advantage
- Multi-Asset Midyear Outlook: Selectivity Matters
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
- High-Yield Bonds: Why Shorter May Be Smarter
- Despite Turmoil In Stocks, Financial Stress, Junk Bond Spreads Still In La-La Land
- Trade Wars And The U.S. Dollar
- Credit Markets On Edge As Tariff Pressure Builds
- Do Indicators Point To Potential Further Stock Market Declines?
- Yield Spreads Suggest The Risk Isn’t Over Yet
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: April 2025
- Does Bond Market Instability Result In The Fed Easing Sooner Than This Summer?
Daily Range
46.94 46.99
Year Range
43.49 47.10
- Previous Close
- 46.99
- Open
- 46.99
- Bid
- 46.96
- Ask
- 47.26
- Low
- 46.94
- High
- 46.99
- Volume
- 81
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 1.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.87%
- Year Change
- -0.25%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev