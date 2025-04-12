通貨 / BBHY
BBHY: JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
47.00 USD 0.10 (0.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BBHYの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.91の安値と47.03の高値で取引されました。
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
46.91 47.03
1年のレンジ
43.49 47.10
- 以前の終値
- 46.90
- 始値
- 46.95
- 買値
- 47.00
- 買値
- 47.30
- 安値
- 46.91
- 高値
- 47.03
- 出来高
- 142
- 1日の変化
- 0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.96%
- 1年の変化
- -0.17%
