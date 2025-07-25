Moedas / ARR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ARR: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc
14.82 USD 0.15 (1.00%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARR para hoje mudou para -1.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.73 e o mais alto foi 15.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARR Notícias
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD): A Bull Case Theory
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR): A Bull Case Theory
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Sources: AI training startup Mercor eyes $10B+ valuation on $450 million run rate
- SailPoint Guides Third-Quarter Revenue Below Estimates, Raises Full-Year Outlook
- Scotiabank Lowers CrowdStrike (CRWD) PT to $440 Despite Strong Q2 Earnings Report
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- SentinelOne Sparks Takeover Speculation With Strong Outlook And AI Differentiation
- 9 High-Yield Shares Compared
- Assessing Armour Residential's Performance For Q2 2025 (NYSE:ARR)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- ARMOUR Residential REIT raises $302.5 million in public offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT stock falls after pricing public offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT prices $302 million common stock offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT launches 18.5 million share offering
- Armour Residential REIT: Why I'm Watching It, But Not Buying Yet
- More Yield For A Little More Risk: Yields Up To 15%
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- Baron Focused Growth Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Armour Residential REIT increases at-the-market offering by 9.5 million shares
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th
- MFA Financial: High Yield, Uncertain Distribution Coverage (NYSE:MFA)
- Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
14.73 15.00
Faixa anual
13.18 20.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.97
- Open
- 15.00
- Bid
- 14.82
- Ask
- 15.12
- Low
- 14.73
- High
- 15.00
- Volume
- 1.159 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.64%
- Mudança anual
- -27.57%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh