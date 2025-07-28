QuotazioniSezioni
ARR: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc

14.59 USD 0.16 (1.08%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARR ha avuto una variazione del -1.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.45 e ad un massimo di 14.81.

Segui le dinamiche di ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.45 14.81
Intervallo Annuale
13.18 20.46
Chiusura Precedente
14.75
Apertura
14.76
Bid
14.59
Ask
14.89
Minimo
14.45
Massimo
14.81
Volume
4.730 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.08%
Variazione Mensile
-3.63%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.98%
Variazione Annuale
-28.69%
20 settembre, sabato