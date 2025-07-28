Valute / ARR
ARR: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc
14.59 USD 0.16 (1.08%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARR ha avuto una variazione del -1.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.45 e ad un massimo di 14.81.
Segui le dinamiche di ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.45 14.81
Intervallo Annuale
13.18 20.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.75
- Apertura
- 14.76
- Bid
- 14.59
- Ask
- 14.89
- Minimo
- 14.45
- Massimo
- 14.81
- Volume
- 4.730 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.69%
20 settembre, sabato