Currencies / ARR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ARR: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc
14.90 USD 0.18 (1.19%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARR exchange rate has changed by -1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.86 and at a high of 15.12.
Follow ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARR News
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD): A Bull Case Theory
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR): A Bull Case Theory
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Sources: AI training startup Mercor eyes $10B+ valuation on $450 million run rate
- SailPoint Guides Third-Quarter Revenue Below Estimates, Raises Full-Year Outlook
- Scotiabank Lowers CrowdStrike (CRWD) PT to $440 Despite Strong Q2 Earnings Report
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- SentinelOne Sparks Takeover Speculation With Strong Outlook And AI Differentiation
- 9 High-Yield Shares Compared
- Assessing Armour Residential's Performance For Q2 2025 (NYSE:ARR)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- ARMOUR Residential REIT raises $302.5 million in public offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT stock falls after pricing public offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT prices $302 million common stock offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT launches 18.5 million share offering
- Armour Residential REIT: Why I'm Watching It, But Not Buying Yet
- More Yield For A Little More Risk: Yields Up To 15%
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- Baron Focused Growth Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Armour Residential REIT increases at-the-market offering by 9.5 million shares
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th
- MFA Financial: High Yield, Uncertain Distribution Coverage (NYSE:MFA)
- Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
14.86 15.12
Year Range
13.18 20.46
- Previous Close
- 15.08
- Open
- 15.05
- Bid
- 14.90
- Ask
- 15.20
- Low
- 14.86
- High
- 15.12
- Volume
- 2.911 K
- Daily Change
- -1.19%
- Month Change
- -1.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.17%
- Year Change
- -27.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%