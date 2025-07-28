Devises / ARR
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ARR: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc
14.59 USD 0.16 (1.08%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ARR a changé de -1.08% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.45 et à un maximum de 14.81.
Suivez la dynamique ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARR Nouvelles
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 19th
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD): A Bull Case Theory
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR): A Bull Case Theory
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Sources: AI training startup Mercor eyes $10B+ valuation on $450 million run rate
- SailPoint Guides Third-Quarter Revenue Below Estimates, Raises Full-Year Outlook
- Scotiabank Lowers CrowdStrike (CRWD) PT to $440 Despite Strong Q2 Earnings Report
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- SentinelOne Sparks Takeover Speculation With Strong Outlook And AI Differentiation
- 9 High-Yield Shares Compared
- Assessing Armour Residential's Performance For Q2 2025 (NYSE:ARR)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- ARMOUR Residential REIT raises $302.5 million in public offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT stock falls after pricing public offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT prices $302 million common stock offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT launches 18.5 million share offering
- Armour Residential REIT: Why I'm Watching It, But Not Buying Yet
- More Yield For A Little More Risk: Yields Up To 15%
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- Baron Focused Growth Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Armour Residential REIT increases at-the-market offering by 9.5 million shares
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th
- MFA Financial: High Yield, Uncertain Distribution Coverage (NYSE:MFA)
Range quotidien
14.45 14.81
Range Annuel
13.18 20.46
- Clôture Précédente
- 14.75
- Ouverture
- 14.76
- Bid
- 14.59
- Ask
- 14.89
- Plus Bas
- 14.45
- Plus Haut
- 14.81
- Volume
- 4.730 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.08%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.63%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -14.98%
- Changement Annuel
- -28.69%
20 septembre, samedi