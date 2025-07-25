Divisas / ARR
ARR: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc
14.97 USD 0.10 (0.67%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ARR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.67%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.11.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ARR News
Rango diario
14.84 15.11
Rango anual
13.18 20.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.87
- Open
- 14.92
- Bid
- 14.97
- Ask
- 15.27
- Low
- 14.84
- High
- 15.11
- Volumen
- 4.035 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.67%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.12%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -12.76%
- Cambio anual
- -26.83%
