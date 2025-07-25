クォートセクション
通貨 / ARR
ARR: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc

14.75 USD 0.22 (1.47%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ARRの今日の為替レートは、-1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.73の安値と15.00の高値で取引されました。

ARMOUR Residential REIT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
14.73 15.00
1年のレンジ
13.18 20.46
以前の終値
14.97
始値
15.00
買値
14.75
買値
15.05
安値
14.73
高値
15.00
出来高
2.906 K
1日の変化
-1.47%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.58%
6ヶ月の変化
-14.04%
1年の変化
-27.91%
