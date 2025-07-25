通貨 / ARR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ARR: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc
14.75 USD 0.22 (1.47%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARRの今日の為替レートは、-1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.73の安値と15.00の高値で取引されました。
ARMOUR Residential REIT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARR News
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD): A Bull Case Theory
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR): A Bull Case Theory
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Sources: AI training startup Mercor eyes $10B+ valuation on $450 million run rate
- SailPoint Guides Third-Quarter Revenue Below Estimates, Raises Full-Year Outlook
- Scotiabank Lowers CrowdStrike (CRWD) PT to $440 Despite Strong Q2 Earnings Report
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- SentinelOne Sparks Takeover Speculation With Strong Outlook And AI Differentiation
- 9 High-Yield Shares Compared
- Assessing Armour Residential's Performance For Q2 2025 (NYSE:ARR)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- ARMOUR Residential REIT raises $302.5 million in public offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT stock falls after pricing public offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT prices $302 million common stock offering
- ARMOUR Residential REIT launches 18.5 million share offering
- Armour Residential REIT: Why I'm Watching It, But Not Buying Yet
- More Yield For A Little More Risk: Yields Up To 15%
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- Baron Focused Growth Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Armour Residential REIT increases at-the-market offering by 9.5 million shares
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th
- MFA Financial: High Yield, Uncertain Distribution Coverage (NYSE:MFA)
- Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
14.73 15.00
1年のレンジ
13.18 20.46
- 以前の終値
- 14.97
- 始値
- 15.00
- 買値
- 14.75
- 買値
- 15.05
- 安値
- 14.73
- 高値
- 15.00
- 出来高
- 2.906 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.04%
- 1年の変化
- -27.91%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K