今日ARR汇率已更改-1.39%。当日，交易品种以低点14.86和高点15.12进行交易。
关注ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
14.86 15.12
年范围
13.18 20.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.08
- 开盘价
- 15.05
- 卖价
- 14.87
- 买价
- 15.17
- 最低价
- 14.86
- 最高价
- 15.12
- 交易量
- 3.169 K
- 日变化
- -1.39%
- 月变化
- -1.78%
- 6个月变化
- -13.34%
- 年变化
- -27.32%
