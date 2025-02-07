Moedas / ARB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ARB: AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF
29.00 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARB para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 28.97 e o mais alto foi 29.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARB Notícias
- ECR Minerals appoints bitcoin consultant to support digital asset strategy
- Phoenix Digital Assets to hold annual general meeting on Sept 16
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.70%
- ARB Corp stock rating upgraded to Neutral by UBS on moderated downside risk
- DeriW Launches Its Mainnet, Ushering in a New Era of Gas Free On-Chain Derivatives
- This shortcut to going public is making a comeback after an epic bust. What investors need to know.
- Argo Blockchain shareholders approve most resolutions at AGM
- Argo Blockchain announces restructuring plan amid financial uncertainty
- Jefferies upgrades ARB stock rating to buy on expected spending rebound
- Helium Ventures appoints new leadership team for bitcoin strategy
- Argo Blockchain schedules AGM for June 30 in London
- Argo Blockchain names Justin Nolan as new CEO
- Meet the Best Friends Who Are Private Equity’s Newest Young Stars
- Opinion: The M&A boom of 2025 is just getting started — and here are 5 takeover targets
Faixa diária
28.97 29.03
Faixa anual
27.27 29.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.00
- Open
- 29.00
- Bid
- 29.00
- Ask
- 29.30
- Low
- 28.97
- High
- 29.03
- Volume
- 17
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.76%
- Mudança anual
- 4.58%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh