Valute / ARB
ARB: AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF
29.05 USD 0.05 (0.17%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARB ha avuto una variazione del 0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.00 e ad un massimo di 29.06.
Segui le dinamiche di AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARB News
- ECR Minerals appoints bitcoin consultant to support digital asset strategy
- Phoenix Digital Assets to hold annual general meeting on Sept 16
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.70%
- ARB Corp stock rating upgraded to Neutral by UBS on moderated downside risk
- DeriW Launches Its Mainnet, Ushering in a New Era of Gas Free On-Chain Derivatives
- This shortcut to going public is making a comeback after an epic bust. What investors need to know.
- Argo Blockchain shareholders approve most resolutions at AGM
- Argo Blockchain announces restructuring plan amid financial uncertainty
- Jefferies upgrades ARB stock rating to buy on expected spending rebound
- Helium Ventures appoints new leadership team for bitcoin strategy
- Argo Blockchain schedules AGM for June 30 in London
- Argo Blockchain names Justin Nolan as new CEO
- Meet the Best Friends Who Are Private Equity’s Newest Young Stars
- Opinion: The M&A boom of 2025 is just getting started — and here are 5 takeover targets
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.00 29.06
Intervallo Annuale
27.27 29.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.00
- Apertura
- 29.03
- Bid
- 29.05
- Ask
- 29.35
- Minimo
- 29.00
- Massimo
- 29.06
- Volume
- 13
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.76%
21 settembre, domenica