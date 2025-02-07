QuotazioniSezioni
ARB: AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

29.05 USD 0.05 (0.17%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARB ha avuto una variazione del 0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.00 e ad un massimo di 29.06.

Segui le dinamiche di AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.00 29.06
Intervallo Annuale
27.27 29.06
Chiusura Precedente
29.00
Apertura
29.03
Bid
29.05
Ask
29.35
Minimo
29.00
Massimo
29.06
Volume
13
Variazione giornaliera
0.17%
Variazione Mensile
0.41%
Variazione Semestrale
2.94%
Variazione Annuale
4.76%
