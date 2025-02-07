Currencies / ARB
ARB: AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF
28.99 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARB exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.96 and at a high of 29.01.
Follow AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- ECR Minerals appoints bitcoin consultant to support digital asset strategy
- Phoenix Digital Assets to hold annual general meeting on Sept 16
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.70%
- ARB Corp stock rating upgraded to Neutral by UBS on moderated downside risk
- DeriW Launches Its Mainnet, Ushering in a New Era of Gas Free On-Chain Derivatives
- This shortcut to going public is making a comeback after an epic bust. What investors need to know.
- Argo Blockchain shareholders approve most resolutions at AGM
- Argo Blockchain announces restructuring plan amid financial uncertainty
- Jefferies upgrades ARB stock rating to buy on expected spending rebound
- Helium Ventures appoints new leadership team for bitcoin strategy
- Argo Blockchain schedules AGM for June 30 in London
- Argo Blockchain names Justin Nolan as new CEO
- Meet the Best Friends Who Are Private Equity’s Newest Young Stars
- Opinion: The M&A boom of 2025 is just getting started — and here are 5 takeover targets
Daily Range
28.96 29.01
Year Range
27.27 29.02
- Previous Close
- 29.01
- Open
- 28.98
- Bid
- 28.99
- Ask
- 29.29
- Low
- 28.96
- High
- 29.01
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.73%
- Year Change
- 4.54%
