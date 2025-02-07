Divisas / ARB
ARB: AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF
29.00 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ARB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 29.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 29.01.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARB News
Rango diario
29.00 29.01
Rango anual
27.27 29.02
- Cierres anteriores
- 28.99
- Open
- 29.01
- Bid
- 29.00
- Ask
- 29.30
- Low
- 29.00
- High
- 29.01
- Volumen
- 6
- Cambio diario
- 0.03%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.24%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.76%
- Cambio anual
- 4.58%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B