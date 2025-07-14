Moedas / APPN
APPN: Appian Corporation - Class A
32.25 USD 0.76 (2.41%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APPN para hoje mudou para 2.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.66 e o mais alto foi 32.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Appian Corporation - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
APPN Notícias
Faixa diária
31.66 32.56
Faixa anual
24.00 43.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.49
- Open
- 31.70
- Bid
- 32.25
- Ask
- 32.55
- Low
- 31.66
- High
- 32.56
- Volume
- 748
- Mudança diária
- 2.41%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.80%
- Mudança anual
- -5.51%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh