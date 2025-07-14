货币 / APPN
APPN: Appian Corporation - Class A
30.97 USD 0.17 (0.55%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日APPN汇率已更改0.55%。当日，交易品种以低点30.22和高点31.03进行交易。
关注Appian Corporation - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
APPN新闻
日范围
30.22 31.03
年范围
24.00 43.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.80
- 开盘价
- 30.75
- 卖价
- 30.97
- 买价
- 31.27
- 最低价
- 30.22
- 最高价
- 31.03
- 交易量
- 1.813 K
- 日变化
- 0.55%
- 月变化
- 1.37%
- 6个月变化
- 8.32%
- 年变化
- -9.26%
