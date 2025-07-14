Divisas / APPN
APPN: Appian Corporation - Class A
31.49 USD 0.52 (1.68%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de APPN de hoy ha cambiado un 1.68%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.25.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Appian Corporation - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
APPN News
Rango diario
31.09 32.25
Rango anual
24.00 43.33
- Cierres anteriores
- 30.97
- Open
- 31.09
- Bid
- 31.49
- Ask
- 31.79
- Low
- 31.09
- High
- 32.25
- Volumen
- 2.542 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.68%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.08%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 10.14%
- Cambio anual
- -7.74%
