APPN: Appian Corporation - Class A

33.16 USD 1.67 (5.30%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

APPNの今日の為替レートは、5.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.66の安値と33.23の高値で取引されました。

Appian Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
31.66 33.23
1年のレンジ
24.00 43.33
以前の終値
31.49
始値
31.70
買値
33.16
買値
33.46
安値
31.66
高値
33.23
出来高
2.574 K
1日の変化
5.30%
1ヶ月の変化
8.54%
6ヶ月の変化
15.98%
1年の変化
-2.84%
