APPN: Appian Corporation - Class A
33.16 USD 1.67 (5.30%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
APPNの今日の為替レートは、5.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.66の安値と33.23の高値で取引されました。
Appian Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
31.66 33.23
1年のレンジ
24.00 43.33
- 以前の終値
- 31.49
- 始値
- 31.70
- 買値
- 33.16
- 買値
- 33.46
- 安値
- 31.66
- 高値
- 33.23
- 出来高
- 2.574 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.98%
- 1年の変化
- -2.84%
