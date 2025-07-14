Currencies / APPN
APPN: Appian Corporation - Class A
30.66 USD 0.14 (0.45%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APPN exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.45 and at a high of 30.90.
Follow Appian Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
APPN News
- Appian: Despite The Market’s Lack Of Interest, Growth Is Accelerating (NASDAQ:APPN)
- This Dark-Horse AI Stock Has Great News for Investors
- Appian stock price target lowered to $35 at TD Cowen on NRR pressure
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on Appian stock with Neutral rating
- Appian Corporation (APPN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Appian Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:APPN)
- Appian (APPN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Appian shares soar as AI drives earnings beat and raised outlook
- Appian Q2 2025 slides: Cloud revenue surges 21%, AI strategy drives growth
- Appian (APPN) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Toast (TOST) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Will Appian (APPN) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Abdiel Capital sells $19.2 million in Appian (APPN) stock
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Abdiel Capital sold Appian (APPN) shares worth $17.1m
- Pegasystems Affirms Outlook As Cloud Strategy Powers Momentum - Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)
- Barclays raises Pegasystems stock price target to $58 on cloud growth
- Tuesday’s Insider Moves: Top Execs Sell Shares in Tech and Gaming Firms
- Abdiel Capital sold Appian (APPN) shares worth $8.3m
- Osisko Gold Royalties stock price target raised to $29 by Raymond James
- Appian appoints David Crozier as chief marketing officer
- Abdiel Capital sells Appian (APPN) shares worth $3.8 million
- Analysis-US rare earth pricing system is poised to challenge China’s dominance
- Sunday Insider Trading: Top Buys and Sells from Friday, July 13, 2025
Daily Range
30.45 30.90
Year Range
24.00 43.33
- Previous Close
- 30.80
- Open
- 30.48
- Bid
- 30.66
- Ask
- 30.96
- Low
- 30.45
- High
- 30.90
- Volume
- 492
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.24%
- Year Change
- -10.17%
