Valute / APPN
APPN: Appian Corporation - Class A
32.67 USD 0.49 (1.48%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APPN ha avuto una variazione del -1.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.40 e ad un massimo di 33.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Appian Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
APPN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.40 33.47
Intervallo Annuale
24.00 43.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.16
- Apertura
- 33.41
- Bid
- 32.67
- Ask
- 32.97
- Minimo
- 32.40
- Massimo
- 33.47
- Volume
- 1.548 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.28%
20 settembre, sabato