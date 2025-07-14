QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / APPN
Tornare a Azioni

APPN: Appian Corporation - Class A

32.67 USD 0.49 (1.48%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio APPN ha avuto una variazione del -1.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.40 e ad un massimo di 33.47.

Segui le dinamiche di Appian Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

APPN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
32.40 33.47
Intervallo Annuale
24.00 43.33
Chiusura Precedente
33.16
Apertura
33.41
Bid
32.67
Ask
32.97
Minimo
32.40
Massimo
33.47
Volume
1.548 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.48%
Variazione Mensile
6.94%
Variazione Semestrale
14.27%
Variazione Annuale
-4.28%
20 settembre, sabato