Moedas / APAM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
APAM: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Class A
45.30 USD 0.16 (0.35%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APAM para hoje mudou para 0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.21 e o mais alto foi 45.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APAM Notícias
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- All You Need to Know About Artisan Partners (APAM) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- TD Cowen reduz preço-alvo da Artisan Partners para US$ 43 devido a perspectivas moderadas
- Artisan Partners price target lowered to $43 by TD Cowen on muted flow outlook
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 4th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Artisan Global Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 14th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 14th
- Artisan Global Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Floating Rate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan International Explorer Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Select Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Digi Power X, RF Industries & Starbucks in Focus
- Artisan Partners: Difficult To Look Past Near-Term Earnings Pressure (NYSE:APAM)
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) This Year?
- Barclays cuts European steel outlook, flags weak demand, trade uncertainty
- Aperam reports strong Q2 results driven by Brazil operations
Faixa diária
45.21 45.30
Faixa anual
32.75 49.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.14
- Open
- 45.21
- Bid
- 45.30
- Ask
- 45.60
- Low
- 45.21
- High
- 45.30
- Volume
- 4
- Mudança diária
- 0.35%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.51%
- Mudança anual
- 4.84%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh