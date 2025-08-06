Valute / APAM
APAM: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Class A
45.71 USD 0.10 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APAM ha avuto una variazione del -0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.18 e ad un massimo di 46.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
APAM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.18 46.02
Intervallo Annuale
32.75 49.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.81
- Apertura
- 45.86
- Bid
- 45.71
- Ask
- 46.01
- Minimo
- 45.18
- Massimo
- 46.02
- Volume
- 386
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.79%
20 settembre, sabato