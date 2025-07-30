Currencies / APAM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
APAM: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Class A
45.10 USD 0.05 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APAM exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.80 and at a high of 45.25.
Follow Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APAM News
- All You Need to Know About Artisan Partners (APAM) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Artisan Partners price target lowered to $43 by TD Cowen on muted flow outlook
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 4th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Artisan Global Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 14th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 14th
- Artisan Global Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Floating Rate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan International Explorer Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Select Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Digi Power X, RF Industries & Starbucks in Focus
- Artisan Partners: Difficult To Look Past Near-Term Earnings Pressure (NYSE:APAM)
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) This Year?
- Barclays cuts European steel outlook, flags weak demand, trade uncertainty
- Aperam reports strong Q2 results driven by Brazil operations
- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Artisan Partners beats Q2 2025 forecasts
Daily Range
44.80 45.25
Year Range
32.75 49.54
- Previous Close
- 45.15
- Open
- 44.95
- Bid
- 45.10
- Ask
- 45.40
- Low
- 44.80
- High
- 45.25
- Volume
- 319
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- -2.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.00%
- Year Change
- 4.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%