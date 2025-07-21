Moedas / AOS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AOS: A.O. Smith Corporation
73.00 USD 0.12 (0.16%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AOS para hoje mudou para -0.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 73.00 e o mais alto foi 73.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas A.O. Smith Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AOS Notícias
- UBS mantém preço-alvo das ações da AO Smith em US$ 76 em meio a desafios
- AO Smith stock price target maintained at $76 by UBS amid headwinds
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- AOS Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- AO Smith stock rating reiterated as Buy by Stifel, price target at $89
- A O Smith exec VP Stern sells $1.24 million in stock
- Eaton Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Rise Y/Y
- A O Smith Raises 2025 Outlook
- AO Smith stock price target raised to $76 by UBS on conservative guidance
- AO Smith stock price target maintained at $75 by DA Davidson
- Here's Why A.O. Smith (AOS) is a Strong Value Stock
- A.O. Smith Q2 Earnings: The Price Is-Not-Right (NYSE:AOS)
- Fed Rate Decision In Focus With Microsoft, Apple Set To Report Earnings
- DA Davidson reiterates Neutral rating on AO Smith stock amid China review
- A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: A.O. Smith beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- A.O. Smith Q2 2025 slides: EPS grows despite sales dip, China challenges persist
- A. O. Smith Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y
- A.O. Smith (AOS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- A.O. Smith tops Q2 estimates, raises full-year outlook despite China challenges
- AO Smith earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Morning Bid: Trade relief, business lift and market high
- Otis Worldwide Q2 Earnings Top, Sales Miss, 2025 Sales View Down
- A. O. Smith Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?
Faixa diária
73.00 73.38
Faixa anual
58.83 89.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 73.12
- Open
- 73.37
- Bid
- 73.00
- Ask
- 73.30
- Low
- 73.00
- High
- 73.38
- Volume
- 63
- Mudança diária
- -0.16%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.35%
- Mudança anual
- -18.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh