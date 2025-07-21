QuotesSections
AOS: A.O. Smith Corporation

73.28 USD 0.71 (0.98%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AOS exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.47 and at a high of 73.43.

Follow A.O. Smith Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
72.47 73.43
Year Range
58.83 89.73
Previous Close
72.57
Open
72.86
Bid
73.28
Ask
73.58
Low
72.47
High
73.43
Volume
1.227 K
Daily Change
0.98%
Month Change
4.52%
6 Months Change
11.78%
Year Change
-18.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%