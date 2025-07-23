CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / AOS
Volver a Acciones

AOS: A.O. Smith Corporation

73.12 USD 0.47 (0.64%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AOS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 72.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 75.20.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas A.O. Smith Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AOS News

Rango diario
72.64 75.20
Rango anual
58.83 89.73
Cierres anteriores
73.59
Open
73.79
Bid
73.12
Ask
73.42
Low
72.64
High
75.20
Volumen
1.736 K
Cambio diario
-0.64%
Cambio mensual
4.29%
Cambio a 6 meses
11.53%
Cambio anual
-18.51%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B