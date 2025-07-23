Divisas / AOS
AOS: A.O. Smith Corporation
73.12 USD 0.47 (0.64%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AOS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 72.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 75.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas A.O. Smith Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
72.64 75.20
Rango anual
58.83 89.73
- Cierres anteriores
- 73.59
- Open
- 73.79
- Bid
- 73.12
- Ask
- 73.42
- Low
- 72.64
- High
- 75.20
- Volumen
- 1.736 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.64%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.29%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.53%
- Cambio anual
- -18.51%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B