货币 / AOS
AOS: A.O. Smith Corporation
74.33 USD 0.74 (1.01%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AOS汇率已更改1.01%。当日，交易品种以低点73.70和高点74.51进行交易。
关注A.O. Smith Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AOS新闻
日范围
73.70 74.51
年范围
58.83 89.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 73.59
- 开盘价
- 73.79
- 卖价
- 74.33
- 买价
- 74.63
- 最低价
- 73.70
- 最高价
- 74.51
- 交易量
- 111
- 日变化
- 1.01%
- 月变化
- 6.02%
- 6个月变化
- 13.38%
- 年变化
- -17.16%
