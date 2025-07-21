通貨 / AOS
AOS: A.O. Smith Corporation
73.06 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AOSの今日の為替レートは、-0.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり72.70の安値と73.49の高値で取引されました。
A.O. Smith Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
72.70 73.49
1年のレンジ
58.83 89.73
- 以前の終値
- 73.12
- 始値
- 73.37
- 買値
- 73.06
- 買値
- 73.36
- 安値
- 72.70
- 高値
- 73.49
- 出来高
- 1.437 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.44%
- 1年の変化
- -18.58%
