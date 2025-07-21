QuotazioniSezioni
AOS
AOS: A.O. Smith Corporation

72.26 USD 0.83 (1.14%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AOS ha avuto una variazione del -1.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 72.09 e ad un massimo di 72.78.

Segui le dinamiche di A.O. Smith Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
72.09 72.78
Intervallo Annuale
58.83 89.73
Chiusura Precedente
73.09
Apertura
72.75
Bid
72.26
Ask
72.56
Minimo
72.09
Massimo
72.78
Volume
539
Variazione giornaliera
-1.14%
Variazione Mensile
3.07%
Variazione Semestrale
10.22%
Variazione Annuale
-19.47%
