AOS: A.O. Smith Corporation
72.26 USD 0.83 (1.14%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AOS ha avuto una variazione del -1.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 72.09 e ad un massimo di 72.78.
Segui le dinamiche di A.O. Smith Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
72.09 72.78
Intervallo Annuale
58.83 89.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 73.09
- Apertura
- 72.75
- Bid
- 72.26
- Ask
- 72.56
- Minimo
- 72.09
- Massimo
- 72.78
- Volume
- 539
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- -19.47%