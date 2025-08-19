Moedas / AON
AON: Aon plc Class A (Ireland)
358.14 USD 1.58 (0.44%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AON para hoje mudou para 0.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 356.46 e o mais alto foi 361.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Aon plc Class A (Ireland). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
356.46 361.23
Faixa anual
323.73 412.97
- Fechamento anterior
- 356.56
- Open
- 357.37
- Bid
- 358.14
- Ask
- 358.44
- Low
- 356.46
- High
- 361.23
- Volume
- 2.231 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.44%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.12%
- Mudança anual
- 2.33%
