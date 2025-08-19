QuotazioniSezioni
AON: Aon plc Class A (Ireland)

351.20 USD 1.53 (0.43%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AON ha avuto una variazione del -0.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 348.66 e ad un massimo di 355.39.

Segui le dinamiche di Aon plc Class A (Ireland). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
348.66 355.39
Intervallo Annuale
323.73 412.97
Chiusura Precedente
352.73
Apertura
353.95
Bid
351.20
Ask
351.50
Minimo
348.66
Massimo
355.39
Volume
4.959 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.43%
Variazione Mensile
-4.26%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.86%
Variazione Annuale
0.34%
20 settembre, sabato