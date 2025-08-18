Währungen / AON
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
AON: Aon plc Class A (Ireland)
352.73 USD 5.41 (1.51%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AON hat sich für heute um -1.51% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 352.69 bis zu einem Hoch von 357.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Aon plc Class A (Ireland)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AON News
- BRO Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 19.69X: Time to Hold?
- Aon: TD Cowen senkt Kursziel auf 419 US-Dollar, bestätigt aber Kaufempfehlung
- Aon Corp price target lowered to $419 by TD Cowen, maintains Buy rating
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods bestätigt "Outperform"-Rating für Aon-Aktie
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterates Outperform rating on Aon stock
- Elevated stocks reflect hopes for temporary job market cooling - Goldman Sachs
- 4 Brilliant Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Aon’s investments in talent, strong margins set it apart from peers
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- Morgan Stanley stuft Aon-Aktie wegen Wachstumsausblick auf "Overweight" hoch
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Aon stock rating to Overweight on growth outlook
- Aon Joins Forces With Scuderia Ferrari HP in Multi-Year Partnership
- Aon Nets $2.2 Billion After-Tax Proceeds From Sale Of NFP Wealth Unit - Aon (NYSE:AON)
- Aon to sell majority of NFP’s wealth business for $2.7 billion
- Aon (AON) to Offload NFP Wealth Business Back to Madison Dearborn for Almost $3B - TipRanks.com
- Aon nears sale of NFP wealth business to Madison Dearborn for $3 billion - report
- Aon in talks to return NFP wealth business to Madison Dearborn for nearly $3 billion, FT reports
- Aon in talks to return NFP wealth business to Madison Dearborn for nearly $3 billion, FT reports
- Willis Towers Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Can Willis Tower's Gemini Redefine How Insurers Manage Complex Risks?
- Brown & Brown (BRO) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- LevelBlue completes acquisition of Trustwave, becomes largest MSSP
- Macquarie Global Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Tagesspanne
352.69 357.82
Jahresspanne
323.73 412.97
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 358.14
- Eröffnung
- 355.69
- Bid
- 352.73
- Ask
- 353.03
- Tief
- 352.69
- Hoch
- 357.82
- Volumen
- 2.569 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.51%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.84%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.48%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.78%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K