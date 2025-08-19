通貨 / AON
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AON: Aon plc Class A (Ireland)
352.73 USD 5.41 (1.51%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AONの今日の為替レートは、-1.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり352.69の安値と357.82の高値で取引されました。
Aon plc Class A (Ireland)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AON News
- BRO Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 19.69X: Time to Hold?
- TD CowenがAon Corpの目標株価を419ドルに引き下げ、買い推奨を維持
- Aon Corp price target lowered to $419 by TD Cowen, maintains Buy rating
- キーフ・ブルイエット・アンド・ウッズ、エーオン株に対する「アウトパフォーム」評価を維持
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterates Outperform rating on Aon stock
- 株価高騰は一時的な労働市場冷却への期待を反映 - ゴールドマン・サックス
- Elevated stocks reflect hopes for temporary job market cooling - Goldman Sachs
- 4 Brilliant Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- エイオンの人材投資と高い利益率が競合他社との差別化を図る
- Aon’s investments in talent, strong margins set it apart from peers
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Aon stock rating to Overweight on growth outlook
- Aon Joins Forces With Scuderia Ferrari HP in Multi-Year Partnership
- Aon Nets $2.2 Billion After-Tax Proceeds From Sale Of NFP Wealth Unit - Aon (NYSE:AON)
- Aon to sell majority of NFP’s wealth business for $2.7 billion
- Aon (AON) to Offload NFP Wealth Business Back to Madison Dearborn for Almost $3B - TipRanks.com
- Aon nears sale of NFP wealth business to Madison Dearborn for $3 billion - report
- Aon in talks to return NFP wealth business to Madison Dearborn for nearly $3 billion, FT reports
- Aon in talks to return NFP wealth business to Madison Dearborn for nearly $3 billion, FT reports
- Willis Towers Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Can Willis Tower's Gemini Redefine How Insurers Manage Complex Risks?
- Brown & Brown (BRO) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- LevelBlue completes acquisition of Trustwave, becomes largest MSSP
1日のレンジ
352.69 357.82
1年のレンジ
323.73 412.97
- 以前の終値
- 358.14
- 始値
- 355.69
- 買値
- 352.73
- 買値
- 353.03
- 安値
- 352.69
- 高値
- 357.82
- 出来高
- 2.569 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.48%
- 1年の変化
- 0.78%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B