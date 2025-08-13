Currencies / AON
AON: Aon plc Class A (Ireland)
363.71 USD 8.38 (2.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AON exchange rate has changed by -2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 363.20 and at a high of 373.60.
Follow Aon plc Class A (Ireland) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
363.20 373.60
Year Range
323.73 412.97
- Previous Close
- 372.09
- Open
- 371.42
- Bid
- 363.71
- Ask
- 364.01
- Low
- 363.20
- High
- 373.60
- Volume
- 1.127 K
- Daily Change
- -2.25%
- Month Change
- -0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.72%
- Year Change
- 3.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%