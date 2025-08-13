QuotesSections
Currencies / AON
Back to US Stock Market

AON: Aon plc Class A (Ireland)

363.71 USD 8.38 (2.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AON exchange rate has changed by -2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 363.20 and at a high of 373.60.

Follow Aon plc Class A (Ireland) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AON News

Daily Range
363.20 373.60
Year Range
323.73 412.97
Previous Close
372.09
Open
371.42
Bid
363.71
Ask
364.01
Low
363.20
High
373.60
Volume
1.127 K
Daily Change
-2.25%
Month Change
-0.85%
6 Months Change
-8.72%
Year Change
3.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%