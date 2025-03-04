Moedas / AOMR
AOMR: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc
9.69 USD 0.04 (0.41%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AOMR para hoje mudou para -0.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.65 e o mais alto foi 9.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.65 9.80
Faixa anual
7.36 10.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.73
- Open
- 9.74
- Bid
- 9.69
- Ask
- 9.99
- Low
- 9.65
- High
- 9.80
- Volume
- 94
- Mudança diária
- -0.41%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.47%
- Mudança anual
- -7.01%
