AOMR: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc
9.73 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AOMRの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.64の安値と9.80の高値で取引されました。
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
9.64 9.80
1年のレンジ
7.36 10.89
- 以前の終値
- 9.73
- 始値
- 9.74
- 買値
- 9.73
- 買値
- 10.03
- 安値
- 9.64
- 高値
- 9.80
- 出来高
- 156
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.88%
- 1年の変化
- -6.62%
