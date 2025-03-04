Currencies / AOMR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AOMR: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc
9.70 USD 0.12 (1.22%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AOMR exchange rate has changed by -1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.67 and at a high of 9.84.
Follow Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AOMR News
- Angel Oak Mortgage Q2 2025 slides: Interest income up 35%, EPS misses estimates
- Angel Oak Mortgage earnings missed by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Ready Capital (RC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Redwood Trust (RWT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Annaly is Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Orchid Island Set to Release Q2 Earnings: What to Expect
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- Angel Oak: A Mortgage REIT To Hold As Profit Margins Impress, Amid Loan Growth (NYSE:AOMR)
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- angel oak mortgage reit director edward m. cummings to resign
- The Preferred Stock IPO Market 'Unfroze' In May (NYSE:FOUR)
- Liberation Day Shows Why Income Investors Should Diversify Their Dry-Powder Allocations
- Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes
- Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to issue senior notes due 2030
- Angel Oak: A High Yield REIT Positioned For Future Loan And Securitization Demand (NYSE:AOMR)
- Dividend Power Dogs: 5 Ideal Safe Buys In April
- Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (AOMR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
9.67 9.84
Year Range
7.36 10.89
- Previous Close
- 9.82
- Open
- 9.83
- Bid
- 9.70
- Ask
- 10.00
- Low
- 9.67
- High
- 9.84
- Volume
- 194
- Daily Change
- -1.22%
- Month Change
- -1.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.57%
- Year Change
- -6.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%