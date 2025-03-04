Valute / AOMR
AOMR: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc
9.78 USD 0.05 (0.51%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AOMR ha avuto una variazione del 0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.74 e ad un massimo di 9.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AOMR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.74 9.83
Intervallo Annuale
7.36 10.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.73
- Apertura
- 9.78
- Bid
- 9.78
- Ask
- 10.08
- Minimo
- 9.74
- Massimo
- 9.83
- Volume
- 203
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.14%
21 settembre, domenica