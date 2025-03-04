KurseKategorien
Währungen / AOMR
Zurück zum Aktien

AOMR: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc

9.79 USD 0.06 (0.62%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AOMR hat sich für heute um 0.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.83 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AOMR News

Tagesspanne
9.77 9.83
Jahresspanne
7.36 10.89
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.73
Eröffnung
9.78
Bid
9.79
Ask
10.09
Tief
9.77
Hoch
9.83
Volumen
61
Tagesänderung
0.62%
Monatsänderung
-0.61%
6-Monatsänderung
2.51%
Jahresänderung
-6.05%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K