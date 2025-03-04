Währungen / AOMR
AOMR: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc
9.79 USD 0.06 (0.62%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AOMR hat sich für heute um 0.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.83 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
AOMR News
Tagesspanne
9.77 9.83
Jahresspanne
7.36 10.89
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.73
- Eröffnung
- 9.78
- Bid
- 9.79
- Ask
- 10.09
- Tief
- 9.77
- Hoch
- 9.83
- Volumen
- 61
- Tagesänderung
- 0.62%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.61%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.51%
- Jahresänderung
- -6.05%
