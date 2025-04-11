Moedas / AMPY
AMPY: Amplify Energy Corp
4.31 USD 0.10 (2.27%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AMPY para hoje mudou para -2.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.27 e o mais alto foi 4.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Amplify Energy Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMPY Notícias
Faixa diária
4.27 4.42
Faixa anual
2.27 7.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.41
- Open
- 4.41
- Bid
- 4.31
- Ask
- 4.61
- Low
- 4.27
- High
- 4.42
- Volume
- 438
- Mudança diária
- -2.27%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.63%
- Mudança anual
- -33.59%
