AMPY: Amplify Energy Corp
4.38 USD 0.11 (2.45%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AMPY hat sich für heute um -2.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.35 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.44 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Amplify Energy Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
4.35 4.44
Jahresspanne
2.27 7.35
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.49
- Eröffnung
- 4.43
- Bid
- 4.38
- Ask
- 4.68
- Tief
- 4.35
- Hoch
- 4.44
- Volumen
- 111
- Tagesänderung
- -2.45%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.83%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.49%
- Jahresänderung
- -32.51%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K