Währungen / AMPY
AMPY: Amplify Energy Corp

4.38 USD 0.11 (2.45%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AMPY hat sich für heute um -2.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.35 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.44 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Amplify Energy Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
4.35 4.44
Jahresspanne
2.27 7.35
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.49
Eröffnung
4.43
Bid
4.38
Ask
4.68
Tief
4.35
Hoch
4.44
Volumen
111
Tagesänderung
-2.45%
Monatsänderung
6.83%
6-Monatsänderung
16.49%
Jahresänderung
-32.51%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K