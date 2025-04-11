通貨 / AMPY
AMPY: Amplify Energy Corp
4.49 USD 0.08 (1.81%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMPYの今日の為替レートは、1.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.27の安値と4.49の高値で取引されました。
Amplify Energy Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AMPY News
- Amplify Energy Unlocks Substantial Value With Strategic Asset Sales (NYSE:AMPY)
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Amplify Energy director Coghill buys shares worth $1.33m
- Amplify Energy Q2 2025 slides: Beta field success drives growth amid portfolio reshaping
- Amplify Energy (AMPY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Amplify Energy earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Murphy Oil Q2 2025 slides: Production exceeds guidance as international exploration advances
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Amplify Energy Stock?
- Amplify Energy announces leadership changes and asset sale plans
- Amplify Energy Stock: Eagle Ford Divestiture Boosts Liquidity (NYSE:AMPY)
- Amplify Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark on asset sales
- Amplify Energy stock rises after sale of Eagle Ford assets to Murphy
- Amplify Energy sells Eagle Ford assets to Murphy for $23 million
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Amplify Energy director Hamm buys $283k in shares
- Sunday Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks on Friday
- Amplify Energy director Clint Coghill buys $997k in stock
- Amplify energy executive buys $29,747 in company shares
- Amplify Energy Announces Successful Borrowing Base Redetermination
- Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference
- Amplify Energy Appoints Clint Coghill to Board of Directors
- Amplify Energy Extends Rally After Scrapping Juniper Merger
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In April - Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS), Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)
- Amplify (AMPY) Energy Vote Monday
1日のレンジ
4.27 4.49
1年のレンジ
2.27 7.35
- 以前の終値
- 4.41
- 始値
- 4.41
- 買値
- 4.49
- 買値
- 4.79
- 安値
- 4.27
- 高値
- 4.49
- 出来高
- 699
- 1日の変化
- 1.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.41%
- 1年の変化
- -30.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K